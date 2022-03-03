REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover REE Automotive.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.49 on Monday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

