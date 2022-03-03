Reginald Seeto Sells 3,153 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $37.11 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

