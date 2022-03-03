Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Trading Down 6.8%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 269,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,336,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

