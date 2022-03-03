Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.