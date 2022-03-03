Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UTStarcom were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

UTSI opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

