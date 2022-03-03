Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

