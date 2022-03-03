Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.