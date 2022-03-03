Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

