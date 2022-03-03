Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

PALL stock opened at $249.50 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $280.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average of $194.29.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.