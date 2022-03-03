Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OYST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

