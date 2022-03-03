Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.