Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $85.68.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

