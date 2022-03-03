Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel Buys 40,000 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 1,075,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 189,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

