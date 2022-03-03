Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.
Shares of RGEN stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,567. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
