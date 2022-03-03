Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,567. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

