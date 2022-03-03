Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $9.17 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,128,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

