Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

SGMO stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $852.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

