Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON: CAPC):

2/28/2022 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 225 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CAPC traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 157.70 ($2.12). 2,275,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 154 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

