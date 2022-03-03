Research Analysts Set Expectations for ACM Research, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACM Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.07 per share for the year.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 13,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

