Resource Planning Group Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.70. 223,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

