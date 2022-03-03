Resource Planning Group Sells 2,698 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 114,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

