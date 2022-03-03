Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $50.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.