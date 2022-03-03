Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

