RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $182.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -0.39. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

