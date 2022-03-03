Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($129.21) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
