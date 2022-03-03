RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.33. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 189,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,543 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

