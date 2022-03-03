RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.33. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 189,757 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.53.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.