Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $516.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 950,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

