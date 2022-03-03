Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 6,933.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $695.00.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.