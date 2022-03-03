RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $352.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.