Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $117.09 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $117,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,352. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

