Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $232.97 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Fastenal worth $232,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 274,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

