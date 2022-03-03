Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $162,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $2,078,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 12,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,300. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

