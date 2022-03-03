Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $116.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rivian traded as low as 61.18 and last traded at 61.63. 349,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,489,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 67.56.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 123.07.

Get Rivian alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 73.75.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.