Robert W. Baird Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $46.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

