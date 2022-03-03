Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.16 on Thursday, reaching $3,006.89. The stock had a trading volume of 126,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,315.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

