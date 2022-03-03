Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.09. 59,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average is $171.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

