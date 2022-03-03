Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 253,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 86,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,316. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

