Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Masco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 92,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

