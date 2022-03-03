Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,610 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

