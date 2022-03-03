Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.