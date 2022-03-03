ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT Lowered to 2,700.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,781.25.

Shares of RKWBF remained flat at $$360.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.99 and a 200 day moving average of $437.93. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

