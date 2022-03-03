Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $74,408,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

