Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £11,323.98 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($15,193.85).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 98.23 ($1.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.17).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.11) to GBX 177 ($2.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.74) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.50 ($1.83).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.