Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.69.

ROST traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. 30,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

