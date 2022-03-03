Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.55, but opened at $95.50. Ross Stores shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 19,093 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.