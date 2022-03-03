Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 36,246 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 448,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,326.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,184,000.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

