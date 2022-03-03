Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €50.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($56.18) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EVT traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €26.05 ($29.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Evotec has a 1-year low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($51.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

