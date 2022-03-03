Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFPUF. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

