Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

PBA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,559. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -150.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

