Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

MongoDB stock opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,864 shares of company stock worth $76,934,577. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

