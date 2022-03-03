Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.