Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,932 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $111.10 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $111.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

